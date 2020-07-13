Kelly Preston, actor wife of John Travolta, breathes her last at 57

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were parents to three children, Ella, 20 and nine-year-old Benjamin

Hollywood's famed actor Kelly Preston died of breast cancer on Sunday at the age of 57.

The Jerry McGuire actor and wife of John Travolta had been suffering from breast cancer since the past two years.

The tragic news was announced by Travolta on his Instagram on Monday morning: “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he said.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he added.

A family rep said in a statement given to People: "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Travolta and Preston were parents to three children, Ella, 20 and nine-year-old Benjamin. Their third son Jett had passed away at the age of 16 back in 2009 after a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

Preston was known best for roles in hits like Sky High, The Cat in the Hat and Jerry McGuire. She made her return on-screen with 2009-released Miley Cyrus-starrer The Last Song.