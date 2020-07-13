close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
July 13, 2020

Mehwish Hayat shares video message to support anti-polio drive

Mehwish Hayat on Saturday posted a video message to urge the people of Pakistan to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the film actress informed her followers that the 1166 helpline which is being used to fight against coronavirus in Pakistan was actually launched as part of efforts against polio.

She said while there's no vaccine to treat COVID-19, people must give their children a chance to live a happy life by getting them vaccinated against polio.


