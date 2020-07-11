Feroze Khan marks 30th birthday with note full of gratitude

Feroze Khan celebrates 30th birthday

Former Pakistani star Feroze Khan, who recently announced to quit the showbiz industry, celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.



Fans and friends extended love and wishes to the Khaani actor on social media.

Feroze Khan turned to Instagram to share his adorable photo and wrote, “Allah has been super merciful and kept it real and I pray for you all the same. The exact same happiness and cheer I swear. I love you guys. May Allah protect you all and your soul and and your dears, your repute and life and everything little and big.”

“And never lose hope. Never. ! Fight and win and thank and fall and stand again and keep trying. Happy 30th to me Allhumdullilah he rabil alameen,” he further said.

Feroze’s sister and actress Humaima Malick also posted a throwback photo of her brother and extended love and prayers to him.







She wrote, “Happy birthday , may Allah protect you hamesha hamesha Ameen ! Live long be with me for ever and ever :) @ferozekhan #mashallah.”