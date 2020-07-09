Niall Horan dating his new girlfriend Amelia Woolley?

One Direction heartthrob Niall Horan is reportedly dating designer shoe buyer Amelia Woolley, it was claimed tonight.

The blonde Irish musician has been dating the stunning 23-year-old for two months after they grew close during lockdown.

Amelia Woolley is 23 years old and reportedly works at designer shoe company Nicholas Kirkwood as a commercial assistant. She is from Birmingham and has a first class degree in fashion business.

The 26-year-old singer was seen smiling in a black and white photo with Amelia posted on her Snapchat account at his London home on Sunday.



The details of how the couple actually met are yet to be revealed. he duo reportedly met in London. It is possible that they may have met at a party or an industry event, but it is not confirmed.

The singer was previously in a relationship with American singer Hailee Steinfeld.





