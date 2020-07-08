Bella Hadid hits out at Instagram for removing her post

Bella Hadid has reportedly slammed Instagram for censoring a post that stated her father was born in Palestine, after she shared a photo of his passport with the caption: "I'm proud to be a Palestinian."

The supermodel - who has 31.4 million followers on the platform- revealed that an Instagram Story she posted was taken down.

Bella explained to her followers: 'Instagram removed my story that only said "My baba And his birthplace of Palestine" with a photograph of his American passport.'

She then challenged the social media site, asking: '@instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my fathers birth place of Palestine is "bullying, harassment , graphic, or sexual nudity" ?'



The model, who has Palestinian & Dutch heritage, added: "Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying. You can't erase history by silencing people. It doesn't work like that."



Bella shared a snapshot that said Instagram had told her that the post in question went against their community guidelines.

She shared a generic response from the social media platform that says 'We removed your story because it goes against our Community Guidelines on harassment or bullying. We have these guidelines because we want our community to feel respected and safe.'

It is not exactly clear why Instagram removed the post, but Bella was flooded with support from fans on Twitter.

'We are sick of having Palestinian content censored on social media platforms,' one fan wrote, adding: 'Mohammad Hadid's passport considered hate speech bc it stated he was born in Palestine. Thank you @bellahadid.'