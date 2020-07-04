Jennifer Aniston practices yoga, takes healthy diet to stay fit

51-year-old charming actress Jennifer Aniston, who still looks 30, has been enthralling fans with her slim figure in glamorous outfits.



The 'Friends' alum makes super healthy meal choices to stay fit. The movie star's daily diet plays major role to shine her stunning personality.



The star, who is also known for her clean-living Los Angeles lifestyle, loves to practice yoga, and takes healthy diet to stay looking so fabulous.

The Hollywood star's morning meal routine is a little different to the bog-standard bowl of cornflakes. The star previously revealed in an interview: "I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."



In 2016, she also told a magazine: "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favourites. I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end."



In lunch, Jennifer reportedly takes some form of vegetables or salad with protein—pretty basic. The A-lister eats a nutrient-rich, well-balanced containing healthy carbs, proteins, bright veg and leafy greens.

For dinner she probably eats the same as lunch: vegetables or salad with protein.