'Tum Tum': Asim Azhar's new song video is out

Asim Azhar on Thursday released his highly anticipated official music video of the soundtrack "Tum Tum" which also features TikToker Areeka Haq among others.

Over 130,000 people watched the video on YouTube within an hour after it was released.

The video features Asim Azhar, Shamoon Ismail, Talha Anjum, Talha Younus, Hania Amir, Areeka Haq, Raamis, and others.

Asim has called his song the biggest collaboration of the year and keeping in view the initial response, it is going to be an instant hit.

Watch the "Tum Tum" official video here:








