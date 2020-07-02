Elton John to launch weekly archival concert series

Elton John has announced the launch of the ‘Elton John: Classic Concert Series’, which is set to feature a different archival concert of his historic career every week.



The series, which will feature footage from concerts throughout Elton John's historic career, to be launched this Friday (July 3).

It will premiere exclusively on John’s YouTube Channel, kicking off with John’s 1976 performance at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre.

An early release of John’s 1973 single ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ was released today (Thursday) as a teaser.

Following the full premiere on Friday, new archival footage will be shared on John’s YouTube channel every Saturday for six weeks.

The series was created in order to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.