Bernie Ecclestone becomes dad again at 89

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time after his wife Fabiana Flosi gave birth to a baby boy named Ace.



Confirmed the news, He said: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud," adding: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god."

The new addition to the family comes before Bernie's 90th birthday. Bernie and Fabiana had revealed back in April that they were expecting a baby together.

The Brazilian beauty is Bernie's third wife. He tied the knot with her in 2012. Bernie is already dad to Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31.

Bernie is a grandfather and great-grandfather through his three grown-up daughters.

Speaking previously about her pregnancy, Fabiana had said: "Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy.