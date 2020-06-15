Kate Middleton, Prince William under Queen's close inspection over fear of past troubles

Kate Middleton, Prince William under close inspection of the Queen as she fears trouble

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have left the royals in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth II is now keeping her eyes wide open over the possibility of future trouble.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, Her Majesty is keeping a close check on Prince William and Kate Middleton and making sure the two don’t end up doing something that could ruin the reputation of the royals.

During a chat with Channel 5, Quinn said the monarch had been concerned about the younger royals repeating past mistakes that were made by other members.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully. Especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don't want that to happen again,” he said.

This comes as the spotlight is shining bright on the Cambridges ever since the Sussexes took off from the royal family and started anew across the pond.