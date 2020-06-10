Brad Pitt as Thor? Fans claim he’d be a perfect fit to play the Marvel hero

All Marvel fans can agree that Hollywood hunk, Chris Hemsworth was born to play the mighty god of Thunder, Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, some fans had another heartthrob in mind who would fit into the role of the Avenger like a glove: Brad Pitt.

Rumour had it, that the Fight Club star got quite close to bagging his role in the MCU as the divine force from Asgard. While there seems to be no confirmation of how much truth there is to the hearsay, Pitt’s portrayal of Greek hunk Achilles in Troy certainly led fans to believe that the long blonde hair and an armour definitely fits him right into the role.

However, looks and similarities were not the only thing casting director were in search for as Collider reported that Alexander Skarsgard, Charlie Hunnam and Tom Hiddleston, all had initially auditioned for the role of Thor.

That being said, Pitt is still no stranger to Marvel as the actor did have a worthy cameo in Deadpool 2, though many of you may not have noticed. The actor had played an invisible man who doesn’t appear on screen up until he dies.

Apart from that, rumours suggest that Marvel has been considering the A-lister for several roles including Hyperion, Doctor Doom and Annihilus.