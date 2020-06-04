Arnold Schwarzenegger looks dashing as he enjoys bike ride with pal Ralf Moeller

Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his fitness as he went for his daily bike ride with bodybuilder pal Ralf Moeller in Brentwood.



The 72-year-old Hollywood legend had a smile on his face as he enjoyed a morning spin through Brentwood with his friend. The actor takes morning breeze daily to stay fit during the pandemic.

He pedaled away wearing dark grey shorts and a pair of slip-on shoes, while shielding his eyes behind a flat pair of sunglasses.



Arnold and Ralf got their bike ride started by the Brentwood Country Mart, where they unloaded their bikes from their car before setting off on their adventure.

After pedaling their way out of the parking lot, the duo explored the quiet neighborhood together by bike.