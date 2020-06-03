Ben Affleck protests against racial inequality after George Floyd's killing

The United States is facing a wave of protests over the killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man.



Hollywood stars have also expressed solidarity with the protesters and called for action against police men involved.

Batman actor Ben Affleck and his Cuban girlfriend Ana De Armars were also among hundreds of protesters who gathered against racial inequality.



The pair took part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Venice Beach. Photos circulating on social media showed the Oscar winning actor holding a sign that read "Black Lives Matter".

Before taking part in the protest Ben Affleck took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue.

"Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action," he tweeted.

The protests started in several US cities after the death of an unarmed black man in police custody on May 25.

Actors, musicians, sports persons and common people are taking to streets to protest the discrimination against the black community in the United States.