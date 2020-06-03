Brad Pitt ventures out on his BMW motorbike, poses for selfie with fan

Brad Pitt posed for a selfie with a fan as he ventured out on his BMW motorbike on Wednesday.

The fan recognized the actor who was wearing helmet over his head while his mouth was covered in a bandanna as part of precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Pictures published by Daily Mail shows the 56-year-old actor seen idling in traffic in Los Angeles.

One of the photos shows him posing for a selfie with an eagle-eyed fan who somehow identified him.

The publication reported that the pictures were taken on Sunset Boulevard.

Brad Pitt's latest appearance comes amid reports that he is going on better with his former wife Angelina Jolie after they agreed on the custody of schedule for their children.