When Jennifer Aniston showered Angelina Jolie with praises, years after split with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston proved she has a heart of gold and that she bears no grudges whatsoever.

The actress once heaped praises on Angeline Jolie and gushed over her movie Unbroken, a year after she and Brad tied the knot, after divorce with Jen.

In a shocking turn of events, Jen told Entertainment Tonight, "That movie is so beautiful and wonderful and she did such a gorgeous job."

Putting rumours about a plausible feud with Angie, Jen added, "I think that it's time people stop with that petty B.S. and just start celebrating great work and stop with the petty kind of silliness. It’s just tiresome and old. It's like an old leather shoe. Let's buy a new pair of shiny shoes."

Pitt and Jolie announced their engagement in April 2012 after seven years together. They got married on August 23, 2014, in a private ceremony in Château Miraval, France.

Prior to that, the Ad Astra star was married to Jen, who he allegedly cheated on, according to reports.