Meghan Markle linked to Tatler writer behind bombshell piece on Kate Middleton

The explosive cover story on Kate Middleton by Tatler that sent shockwaves down the British royal family may be in some way linked to Meghan Markle.

According to latest claims by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex may have some connection to journalist Anna Pasternak, who penned the explosive piece for the British magazine.

As per sources cited by the outlet, Pasternak claims to be sticking to her story, despite the ‘hurt’ it has caused Kate Middleton, as she thinks has good sources.

Pasternak is friends with ex-Tatler reporter Vanessa Mulroney who is the sister-in-law of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

“Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue,” the source revealed.

“Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US.”

“She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing,” the insider added.