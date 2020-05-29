Ariana Grande is spending ‘quality time together’ with Dalton Gomez in quarantine

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Dalton Gomez has recently found himself in the public fold, however, due to Ariana’s nature, fans don’t get to witness a lot of PDA from the couple.

Recently fans received a quick look into their relationship through Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's Rain on Me collaboration video. During their video, Dalton Gomez could easily be spotted in the background and that left fans roaring in excitement.

An insider close to Ariana Grande told Entertainment Tonight, "Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships."

The source also revealed that the singer has been living alongside her boyfriend Dalton Gomez even before the pandemic took hold of the planet.

They also went on to say, "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together.” They are also in a "really good space" at this moment.

Ariana is someone who has always been rather private regarding her personal life, she is rather weary about sharing her personal milestones on social media as well.