Rihanna's demo version of Selena Gomez's popular track 'Same Old Love' leaks

An old demo version of Rihanna belting out Selena Gomez's big hit 'Same Old Love' has leaked online and the fans are going gaga over it.

The 'Rare' singer dropped the hit track in 2015 and it featured in her studio album, 'Revival'. The song was an overnight success, and has been certified 3x platinum.

When Selena dropped the song, it was speculated that the track was about her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. However, the song was written by British musician Charli XCX along with Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan, and Tor Erik Hermansen.

Back in 2016, Charli revealed that although Rihanna was about to sing the song, at some point the direction of her album changed and she did not take the song.



"Then I think Selena heard it and was into it, and she sang it, and it just suited her voice and her story so well. The song felt so emotional and real coming from her. I was really happy she cut it; it felt very powerful," he explained.

Now, after all these year, RiRi’s version of the song leaked online and the fans can’t decide which version is better.