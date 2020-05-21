Angelina Jolie reveals heartfelt moment when son Maddox called Brad Pitt 'dad'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children which they are co-parenting after their 2016 divorce.

While Pitt does not enjoy a favourable relationship with his son Maddox in the recent times, there was a time when the two were quite close to each other.

During an interview with Vogue in 2007, Jolie got candid about the equation formed between Pitt and Maddox.



The actress did not feel the need of Maddox having a father, specially not someone who she had just met.

However, it was after knowing Pitt and realising that he is "naturally just a wonderful father," where things changed.



"He just out of the blue called him Dad. It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. And then we kind of let it go on, and then he just continued to do it and that was it. So that was probably the most defining moment when he decided that we would all be a family," the Salt actress gushed.



About Zahara Jolie-Pitt's adoption, Jolie added, "It evolved in that way where he committed to them as a man commits to a child; it just happens emotionally when you make that internal decision, and you just behave accordingly. He’s just naturally there for them."