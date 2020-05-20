Identity of 'mysterious man' from Jennifer Lopez's mirror selfie revealed

A week after Jennifer Lopez shared a mirror selfie from her gym room, fans have spotted a "mysterious man" lurking behind her.

The picture in which the singer flaunted her toned physique is now all over the news due to figure spotted by her fans.



A closer look into Jennifer's selfie shows a 'mysterious man' in the background with a hand over his mouth.

As soon as the singer posted the selfie on Instagram, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that there was a man in the background.

"Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?" one follower said.

Another wrote, "What's that over her right shoulder?"

Citing a source close to the singer, E News! reported that it was J Lo's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez who photo-bombed her selfie.

The portal reported that Alex was on a Zoom call when Jennifer Lopez took the selfie.