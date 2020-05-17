Lucy Hale reveals she has a startling connection to Meghan Markle

American actress Lucy Hale came forth stating that she has a surprising connection with Meghan Markle.



Being a former Hollywood actress, Markle indeed has a lot of friendly ties in the showbiz industry. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hale revealed she crossed paths with the Duchess when they both were starting anew.

According to the Pretty Little Liars alum, the pair almost appeared on-screen together in a TV pilot that never ended up airing.

"I didn't realize this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot," Hale said, adding that she was just 16 years old at the time.

"It was called Secrets of a Small Town, and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her,” she added.

However, Hale added that she could not maintain contact with Markle, and she did not get a chance to meet Prince Harry.

"I've never met Prince Harry. Only in my dreams," she joked.