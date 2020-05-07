Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson break up after two years of romance

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson’s relationship has hit rock-bottom and the duo has reportedly parted ways after two years of dating.



According to People, multiple sources have confirmed that the supermodel and the actress split in early April.

As revealed by one particular source, Delevingne has been living with her friends Margaret Qualley, sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber ever since.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source told the outlet. "Their relationship just ran its course.”

Meanwhile, neither Delevingne, nor Benson’s representatives have commented on the matter.

The former couple was spotted together for the first time at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018, and indulged in numerous PDA-filled outings.

Delevingne had confirmed her relationship with Benson in June 2019 and spoke to Elle UK about being in love.

"It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else,” she told the magazine.