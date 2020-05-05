Photographer's shocking details on working with Meghan Markle: 'She's spoiled, insecure and rude'

Meghan Markle has been slammed by an industry cameraman who has come forth sharing his experience of working with the Duchess from before she met Prince Harry.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the professional videographer said that Markle was a princess in her conduct even before her royal wedding, because of her 'difficult' and 'demanding' behaviour on set.

According to the unnamed videographer, Markle came with a large entourage on the shoot location and laid down a strict set of rules specifically pertaining to not shooting her feet.

"She was very high maintenance and rude," he explained. "She was difficult and demanding. 'People told me, 'get ready because she is a lot'. They used to call her 'the princess,'" he said.



"When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn't even know who she was and she was acting like a diva. It was the attitude, how she talked to people, the rules," he added.

The videographer stated that the shoot happened before he knew Markle was dating Prince Harry.

"The girl was really easy to shoot. Once you say 'action', she knows how to do her job. But after the camera stops, she's not the most friendly person."

"She had a team with her, like her make-up artist and publicist, and it was like something out of Mean Girls. They were a clique, looking at other people and laughing and having fun among themselves.

"One of my team [members] is the nicest guy and he was traumatized by the end of it because she was so mean," the videographer further said.

"I don't think she deserves the attention. I wasn't impressed with her and I'm just surprised she charmed the guy [Harry]. She came across as very insecure and spoiled."

"If they would have offered me another job with her, I would have rejected it. I wouldn't want to work with someone like that again," he concluded.