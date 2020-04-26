Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Malibu vicinity a ‘hotbed of over 300 photographers’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, stating that they want to spend a private life away from the British press.

The former Sussex royals moved to Canada, and then to Los Angeles, to escape from the hounding press reportedly.

However, according to a new report, Meghan and Harry may have walked right into the epicentre of a paparazzi community in LA.

As revealed by a a celebrity snapper, who has papped stars like Mel Gibson, Britney Spears and Kylie Jenner, the dynamic duo have settled into the gated Serra Retreat area of Malibu — a “hotbed of around 300 photographers.”

LA photographer Mark Karloff, host of the Paparazzi Podcast, told the Daily Star, “This is LA, there are probably 200 to 300 photographers around, they’re really hungry for pictures right now. If they were out and about, they could expect to get it constantly if they decide to frequent any place.”

“There are different breeds of photographers, there are photographers we would call savages that will pretty much do anything to get a picture. They will stay as many hours as they need to wait for an exit or wait for them to come out,” he added.

In a separate interview, Mark warned Harry and Meghan that they will be ‘hounded’ by the photographers, and advised them to negotiate with them instead.

“They’re going to have to [negotiate] because then it gets dangerous, the more resistance to the pictures is what gets things dangerous. It’s not necessarily the photographers that are after them. When celebrities or security make it difficult to get photos, a lot of photographers will get more aggressive,” he said.