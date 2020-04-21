Meghan Markle's first TV appearance following exit details her 'Elephant' journey

Meghan Markle's nature flick 'Elephant' was released on Disney+ on April 3

Meghan Markle made her first television appearance ever since she and Prince Harry severed ties with the British royal family.

In a pre-recorded interview from last year, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen detailing her journey as she returned to the entertainment industry with Disney+ nature flick Elephant.

Meghan, during a sit-down interview with ABC's Good Morning America, revealed: "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of Elephant to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat."

The former actor opened up about how she got a deeper understanding of the wildlife and elephants and how the creatures share similar traits with humans.

"When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety," she said, adding: "These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

"I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way,” she added.

The Disney+ nature flick which released on the streaming platform on April 3, encircles a herd of pachyderms 1,000 miles through the Kalahari Desert while they search for water.

Co-director of Elephant, Mark Linfield revealed how they had the duchess in mind for the narration after they had tested some of her existing audio clips on the footage they had of the documentary.