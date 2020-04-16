Rihanna’s father gushes over her for sending him a ventilator after his coronavirus diagnosis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American signer Rihanna’s father after contracting the novel coronavirus has received a ventilator courtesy of his daughter.
The 32-year-old Umbrella singer’s father Ronald Fenty during a conversation with The Sun opened up about his daughter keeping a check on him daily while he recovered from the infectious disease.
“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done,” he said.
He revealed further that the singer had also gotten a ventilator delivered to his Caribbean residence, doing everything she could to help him fight the illness.
Detailing on his symptoms, Fenty revealed: “I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever.”
“I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he added.
Issuing a word of caution to the public, he also said during the course of the interview: “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”
American signer Rihanna’s father after contracting the novel coronavirus has received a ventilator courtesy of his daughter.
The 32-year-old Umbrella singer’s father Ronald Fenty during a conversation with The Sun opened up about his daughter keeping a check on him daily while he recovered from the infectious disease.
“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done,” he said.
He revealed further that the singer had also gotten a ventilator delivered to his Caribbean residence, doing everything she could to help him fight the illness.
Detailing on his symptoms, Fenty revealed: “I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever.”
“I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he added.
Issuing a word of caution to the public, he also said during the course of the interview: “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”