Rihanna’s father gushes over her for sending him a ventilator after his coronavirus diagnosis

American signer Rihanna’s father after contracting the novel coronavirus has received a ventilator courtesy of his daughter.

The 32-year-old Umbrella singer’s father Ronald Fenty during a conversation with The Sun opened up about his daughter keeping a check on him daily while he recovered from the infectious disease.

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done,” he said.

He revealed further that the singer had also gotten a ventilator delivered to his Caribbean residence, doing everything she could to help him fight the illness.

Detailing on his symptoms, Fenty revealed: “I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever.”

“I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he added.

Issuing a word of caution to the public, he also said during the course of the interview: “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”