Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2020

Ben Affleck, Tom Brady's online poker tournament raises $1.75 mln

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 16, 2020

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon led the charge as a number of big names joined  them in   an online poker tournament that has raised $1.75 million for Feeding America. 

Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and Bryan Cranston bought in for $10,000 apiece in food bank fundraiser .

Poker pro Ebony Kenney prevailed over veteran actor Kevin Pollak in the charity event, which pro poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar hosted on Twitch.

Other notable names who sidled up to the virtual table included actresses Sarah Silverman and Cheryl Hines, singer Adam Levine, and actors Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Affleck, who's currently dating actress Ana de Armas, took to Instagram earlier this week to announce the philanthropic poker event.

