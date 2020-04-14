Dwayne Johnson gives fans a filming update about 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson finally announced when he was going to start filming the DC Extended Universe feature 'Black Adam'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's fans got a special dose of good news after years of waiting , as the movie star finally announced when he was going to start filming the DC Extended Universe feature 'Black Adam'



It seems that things might wind up being a little off schedule due to the coronavirus, now it's looking like the film will start rolling cameras in August/September.

