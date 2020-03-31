Selena Gomez listens to her ex The Weeknd's new song in quarantine

Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she's getting through quarantine by listening a lot of music that includes one of her ex-boyfriend's new song.

Selena shared a larger list if songs with her fans, detailing she had been consuming throughout quarantine to stay positive and pass the time.

The Weeknd wasn't the only singer that was helping her stay entertained throughout the crisis. She was also listening to music from JP Saxe, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe, and Roddy Ricch.

As far as reading materials, Selena recommended Michelle Obama's memoir 'Becoming', 'The Undocumented Americans' by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and 'Signs' by Laura Lynne Jackson.

Selena dated The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, for 10 months from 2016 to 2017.

The former flames made their relationship Instagram official back in April 2017 after attending Coachella Music Festival together.