Jon Bon Jovi thinks his son has contracted coronavirus

Bon Jovi thinks his 17-year-old son Jacob has contracted coronavirus. But he is convinced that his son has a "mild version" of COVID-19.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bon Jovi and his family is self isolating as a precaution after Jacob recently came down with a form of coronavirus.

"The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us. We've been here 15 days now, not that I'm counting," the singer was quoted as having said.

"Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it just the intestinal kind," he said.

Jon Bon Jovi on Friday released the single "Unbroken" for which he teamed up with Britain’s Prince Harry and a military choir to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.



Proceeds from the sale of the song, which was written by Bon Jovi, will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry’s favorite causes.

