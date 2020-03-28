Meghan Markle planning to write a cookbook after Disney+ gig

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal journey close to an end, the former already has her future looking bright for her.

After bagging the Disney+ gig, the former Suits actor has a bunch of stuff planned out for her post-royal life.

A report by Us Weekly suggests that the Duchess of Sussex wants to delve right back into writing, with one of her top goals being, writing a cookbook.

If that is to roll out, this wouldn’t come as her first trial as she has earlier released Together: Our Community Cookbook, in 2018.

Apart from that, word on the street is that Meghan is also looking forward to relaunching her lifestyle blog called The Tig.

Earlier on Thursday, Disney announced that a nature flick titled Elephants will feature the voice-over of the former royal.

According to Reuters, the film will be available on the Disney+ streamer on April 3. It will be Meghan's first job since she and Harry resigned from their royal duties.