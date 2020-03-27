Saboor Ali shows off her hidden talent: Check out

Pakistani actress Saboor Ali showed off her hidden talent during self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The Gul-o-Gulzar actress took to Instagram to share her paintings with the fans and show off her hidden talent.

She wrote, “Sometimes it’s good to reconnect with things you love to do...Though I was so scared to hold a brush after a decade but few things just need a connection.”

She captioned another painting as “Fearless”.



The hidden talent of Saboor Ali has been liked by thousands of fans shortly after she shared the paintings.

Earlier, she also showed off her cooking skills and shared her chef expertise with the fans.

On the work front, Saboor Ali was recently seen in TV drama serials Gul-o-Gulzar and Naqab Zan.