Hira Mani’s children getting 'bored' in self-quarantine

Pakistani celebrity couple Hira Mani and Salman Saqib’s children are getting 'bored' in self-quarantine at home amid coronavirus outbreak.



Salman Saqib aka Mani took to Instagram and shared a photo of his sons Muzammil and Ibrahim and wrote, “Self quarantine...... bachas are getting bored...”

He asked his fans “Aap sab kiya ker reHy hain booriyat khatam kernay kay liyae (What you are doing to overcome your boredom).”

Earlier, sharing a family photo, Mani penned down a sweet poem with hashtag '#WeWillKillCorona.'







“dont panic just smile

Smile even though it's breaking

When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by

If you smile through your fear and sorrow

Smile and maybe tomorrow

You'll see the sun come shining through for you [Verse 2]

Light up your face with gladness

Hide every trace of sadness

Although a tear may be ever so near

That's the time you must keep on trying

Smile, what's the use of crying?

You'll find that life is still worthwhile

If you just smile

That's the time you must keep on trying

Smile, what's the use of crying?

You'll find that life is still worthwhile

If you just smile.”