Hira Mani’s children getting 'bored' in self-quarantine

Pakistani celebrity couple Hira Mani and Salman Saqib’s children are getting 'bored' in self-quarantine at home amid coronavirus outbreak.
Salman Saqib aka Mani took to Instagram and shared a photo of his sons Muzammil and Ibrahim and wrote, “Self quarantine...... bachas are getting bored...”
He asked his fans “Aap sab kiya ker reHy hain booriyat khatam kernay kay liyae (What you are doing to overcome your boredom).”
Earlier, sharing a family photo, Mani penned down a sweet poem with hashtag '#WeWillKillCorona.'
“dont panic just smile
Smile even though it's breaking
When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by
If you smile through your fear and sorrow
Smile and maybe tomorrow
You'll see the sun come shining through for you [Verse 2]
Light up your face with gladness
Hide every trace of sadness
Although a tear may be ever so near
That's the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what's the use of crying?
You'll find that life is still worthwhile
If you just smile
That's the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what's the use of crying?
You'll find that life is still worthwhile
If you just smile.”
