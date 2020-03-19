Taylor Swift and Harry Styles: how the past paramours used their songs to take revenge

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has turned her former flames into subject of her songs multiple times in the past, which makes Harry Styles no special case either.

Speaking about how he felt getting a dis in one the Lover crooner’s breakup songs, the former One Direction member had no hard feelings. However, he did find a way of settling scores.

Taylor had taken a jab at him during the 2013 VMAs, while accepting her award for I Knew You Were Trouble, which was reportedly written for the British heartthrob and their briefly-lasted relationship.

"I want to thank the fans because I tweeted about this a lot, I really wanted this. I also want to thank the person who inspired this song because he knows exactly who he is because now I've got one of these,” she had said as the camera panned towards Harry.

Reacting to that, Harry had told Extra: “It's alright, she likes a joke. I like a joke as much as the next guy, so it's all good."

He found a way to retaliate, however, through the song Perfect that he co-wrote for One Direction back in the day, as he dropped in a lyric that said: “If you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about; baby, I'm perfect."