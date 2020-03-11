Brad Pitt signs up for celebrity renovation show

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has reportedly signed up to appear in a home improvement show.

The Oscar-winning actor has joined forces with identical twin Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The celebrity will gift a home renovation to a mystery person who has had a major impact on his life.

Welcoming the superstar, Jonathan said: "It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there."



Other big faces from the industry include Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson and Michael Buble will also appear on the HGTV programme.



The show will see the Scott brothers travel across the US, creating spaces on tight deadlines. Their projects will include converting a detached garage into a guest retreat, overhauling a backgarden, and renovating an outdated 70s apartment.

