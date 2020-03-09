'Onward' rules box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: New Pixar animation "Onward" topped the box office this weekend. The family-oriented movie took in an estimated $40 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
as Variety noted, the virus has had a sharp impact around the globe, with many theaters closed in such major markets as China and South Korea.
The movie's international take of $28 million was also well under expectations. "Onward" has received positive reviews, with an 86-point score on the Rotten Tomatoes website.
The film tells the story of two teenage elves (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who go on a quest to find the magic that might help bring back their late father.
In second place, down one spot from last week, was Universal´s thriller "The Invisible Man," at $15.2 million.
"The Way Back", A Warner Bros.´ new sports drama, opened in third place, taking in $8.5 million. Ben Affleck, who has spoken frankly about his own struggles with drinking, has drawn critical praise for his portrayal of an alcoholic construction worker.
Paramount´s adventure comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog," was on fourth place as it earned $8 million. Jim Carrey stars (though not as the title character) in the video game-based film.
And in fifth spot was 20th Century´s "The Call of the Wild," with Harrison Ford, at $7 million. The story is loosely based on the Jack London classic of survival in the far North.
Other movies in the list of top 10:
"Emma" with $5 million captured sixth
"Bad Boys for Life" stayed at seven with $3.1 million
At eighth place was "Birds of Prey" with $2.2 million
Ninth place went to "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" ($1.8 million)
"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" was at tenth with $1.5 million
LOS ANGELES: New Pixar animation "Onward" topped the box office this weekend. The family-oriented movie took in an estimated $40 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
as Variety noted, the virus has had a sharp impact around the globe, with many theaters closed in such major markets as China and South Korea.
The movie's international take of $28 million was also well under expectations. "Onward" has received positive reviews, with an 86-point score on the Rotten Tomatoes website.
The film tells the story of two teenage elves (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who go on a quest to find the magic that might help bring back their late father.
In second place, down one spot from last week, was Universal´s thriller "The Invisible Man," at $15.2 million.
"The Way Back", A Warner Bros.´ new sports drama, opened in third place, taking in $8.5 million. Ben Affleck, who has spoken frankly about his own struggles with drinking, has drawn critical praise for his portrayal of an alcoholic construction worker.
Paramount´s adventure comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog," was on fourth place as it earned $8 million. Jim Carrey stars (though not as the title character) in the video game-based film.
And in fifth spot was 20th Century´s "The Call of the Wild," with Harrison Ford, at $7 million. The story is loosely based on the Jack London classic of survival in the far North.
Other movies in the list of top 10:
"Emma" with $5 million captured sixth
"Bad Boys for Life" stayed at seven with $3.1 million
At eighth place was "Birds of Prey" with $2.2 million
Ninth place went to "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" ($1.8 million)
"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" was at tenth with $1.5 million