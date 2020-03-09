'Onward' rules box office

LOS ANGELES: New Pixar animation "Onward" topped the box office this weekend. The family-oriented movie took in an estimated $40 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.



as Variety noted, the virus has had a sharp impact around the globe, with many theaters closed in such major markets as China and South Korea.



The movie's international take of $28 million was also well under expectations. "Onward" has received positive reviews, with an 86-point score on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

The film tells the story of two teenage elves (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who go on a quest to find the magic that might help bring back their late father.



In second place, down one spot from last week, was Universal´s thriller "The Invisible Man," at $15.2 million.

"The Way Back", A Warner Bros.´ new sports drama, opened in third place, taking in $8.5 million. Ben Affleck, who has spoken frankly about his own struggles with drinking, has drawn critical praise for his portrayal of an alcoholic construction worker.



Paramount´s adventure comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog," was on fourth place as it earned $8 million. Jim Carrey stars (though not as the title character) in the video game-based film.

And in fifth spot was 20th Century´s "The Call of the Wild," with Harrison Ford, at $7 million. The story is loosely based on the Jack London classic of survival in the far North.

Other movies in the list of top 10:

"Emma" with $5 million captured sixth

"Bad Boys for Life" stayed at seven with $3.1 million

At eighth place was "Birds of Prey" with $2.2 million

Ninth place went to "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" ($1.8 million)

"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" was at tenth with $1.5 million