Atif Aslam writes heartfelt note on son's birthday

Atif Aslam on Sunday wished his son Abdul Ahad a happy birthday sharing an adorable photo with him.

The Jal Pari singer took to his Instagram and posted a lovable photo of his son in which he is seen standing near the stage captivated, while his father is performing in the background.

Atif Aslam captioned his post: “Maa ki duaon ne yahan tak pohanchaya aur iski duaon ne mujhe yahan se girnay nahi dia - My little battery. Happy birthday to my Rockstar #atifaslam”



The post has received love and prayers from thousands of fans on social media.