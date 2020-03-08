Atif Aslam writes heartfelt note on son's birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Atif Aslam on Sunday wished his son Abdul Ahad a happy birthday sharing an adorable photo with him.
The Jal Pari singer took to his Instagram and posted a lovable photo of his son in which he is seen standing near the stage captivated, while his father is performing in the background.
Atif Aslam captioned his post: “Maa ki duaon ne yahan tak pohanchaya aur iski duaon ne mujhe yahan se girnay nahi dia - My little battery. Happy birthday to my Rockstar #atifaslam”
The post has received love and prayers from thousands of fans on social media.
