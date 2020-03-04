Nicolas Cage walks hand in hand with girlfriend Riko Shibata half his age: See pics

Action star Nicolas Cage, 56, was seen walking hand in hand with his rumoured girlfriend Riko Shibata, 26, as they headed to a NYC museum - months after divorcing 4th wife Erika Koike.



The Con Air actor, rocking in a wild snakeskin jacket over a white shirt, looked happy with his lady love on their way to the Museum of Natural History.

Shibata, who is three years younger than his eldest son, looked chic in black coat with a white fur collar. The gorgeous lady added a white top and black slacks with black boots, matching her new love. The age factor does not seem to upset the couple even though they have 30 years between them.

The two have been attracting paparazzi with their loved-up appearances. The duo was seen seen holding hands at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on February 8.