Kylie Jenner hints at rekindling romance with Travis Scott with THESE loved-up photos

Kylie Jenner has given a plausible reason for her fans to believe that she has rekindled romance with her baby daddy Travis Scott.

The reality TV star posted three Instagram stories with Travis, wherein they could be seen looking at each other in awe.

The PDA-filled pictures were captioned as, “It's a mood."

According to Harper’s BAZAAR, Kylie either is back with her former beau, or she just likes to make her fans go crazy.

The couple officially split back in October 2019.



In December 2019, Travis told XXLmagazine, "Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

In her March cover story for Harper's BAZAAR, Kylie revealed, "We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends."

She added, "We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

