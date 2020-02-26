Ben Affleck sought Bradley Cooper’s help on his journey to sobriety

Ben Affleck has been vocal lately about his past relationships, particularly related to ending things with Jennifer Garner being the biggest regret in life.



In a new revelation, the Academy Award winner came forth explaining how Bradley Cooper helped him earnestly on his journey to sobriety.

"There are things that I would love to go back and change," Ben told Good Morning America. "I have regrets. I made plenty of mistakes, some big, some small. I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things, but I can't."

He made it a point to mention that his friends have assisted him greatly on the road to recovery. "Bradley and Robert have been really helpful to me and really supportive,” Ben said. "They're wonderful men."

In the past, Brad Pitt also revealed how Bradley helped him get rid of alcohol addiction in the past.

"I got sober because of this guy, and every day's been happier ever since," Brad announced. "I love you, and I thank you,” he added while speaking at the 'National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala' last month.