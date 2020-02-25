close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Steven Spielberg not happy with daughter Mikaela's career choice

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 25, 2020

Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg, shocked the fans of the Academy Award winning director by revealing her future plans earlier. 

During an interview with The Sun, Mikaela said that she wants to work as an adult entertainer.

She also spoke about the sexual abuse she faced at the hands "monsters" outside her family.

Days after her interview,  multiple publications have reported that her father is not  happy with her choice .

Quoting a close friend of the renowned director, a report said Steven Spielberg and his wife  Kate Capeshaw are embarrassed and concerned about their daughter's future plans.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her.” Spielberg's friend quoted  to Page 6

“Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”  

According to the report the couple is concerned that the path their daughter has chosen for herself might not end up being the best.


 

