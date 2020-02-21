Maya Ali feels ‘honoured’ to be part of Quetta Gladiators

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, who was named as the brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, feels honoured to be a part of the purple family consecutively for the third time.



Maya took to Instagram sharing a video and captioned it, “Aik baar Phir se (Once again)

She added, “I feel honoured to be a part of the purple family consecutively for the third time...Kai Kai Quetta."

Quetta Gladiators has appointed Maya Ali as its brand ambassador for the third consecutive time. She joined the team first time in 2018.



Earlier, speaking about it, Maya Ali said, “I am glad to become the brand ambassador of the champions. Quetta Gladiators have not only won the PSL 2019 title but also the hearts of the fans.”

The Diyar-e-Dil actress thanked Quetta Gladiators’ owner and management for appointing her as the brand ambassador of the team.