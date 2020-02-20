A-ha's 'Take on Me' crosses one billion views on YouTube

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A-ha's hit 1985 music video for "Take On Me" has created history by receiving 1 billion views mark on YouTube.
The video from the Norwegian band achieved the milestone on Monday, with the official Instagram account of A-ha celebrating it on Instagram.
Originally released in 1984, the song failed to create a lasting impression, prompting the band to relaunch it in 1985.
The second version of "Take On Me" had a new and thrilling music video which was a mix of blended animation and live action together.
It became an Instant hit on MTV and started ranking No.1 in several countries.
A-ha's video has reached 1 billion views a few days after Eminem's "Rap God" crossed the one billion views mark.
A-ha was founded in Oslo in 1982 by Paul Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket.
It rose to fame during the mid-1980s and continued its global success in the 1990s and the 21st century. A-ha achieved their biggest success with their debut album "Hunting High and Low" in 1985.
