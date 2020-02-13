close
Thu Feb 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Kate Middleton looks comfortable around snake: Pics inside

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 13, 2020

Kate Middleton on Wednesday   visited the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards where  apart from meeting people, she took the opportunity to express her love for animals. 

The   Duchess of Cambridge looked super cool as she interacted with children as well as helped in bottle-feeding a lamb along with a young girl. 

She looked comfortable around a snake which was handed over to her by an expert.

According to a local radio station, while remembering   her children, Kate said, " Charlotte and George will be very sad not to have come and met you and come and see this really cool farm—the best."

Below are her pictures and videos from her tour:

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland. The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey. At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years. What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. Photos Kensington Palace

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on


View this post on Instagram

