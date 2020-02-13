Kate Middleton looks comfortable around snake: Pics inside

Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards where apart from meeting people, she took the opportunity to express her love for animals.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked super cool as she interacted with children as well as helped in bottle-feeding a lamb along with a young girl.

She looked comfortable around a snake which was handed over to her by an expert.

According to a local radio station, while remembering her children, Kate said, " Charlotte and George will be very sad not to have come and met you and come and see this really cool farm—the best."



