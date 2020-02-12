close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
February 12, 2020

What Justin Bieber was up to while Hailey Baldwin partied it up at the Oscars

Hollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 12, 2020
What Justin Bieber was up to while Hailey Baldwin partied it up at the Oscars. Photo: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin is an Oscar after-party regular. No award season has been completed without a surprise appearance by the star, as of yet.

This year she donned a sheer black dress, studded with beading and sequins. As a separate garment  Hailey had on a mesh body con piece that was hugging everyone of her curves. The dress featured a jaw dropping high rise slit as well. 

Hailey paired her dress's glitz with a minimal front in regards to hair and makeup. She rocked the picture perfect nude lip,  slight smokey eye and a sleek hair style to finish off the look. 

Had her husband graced the event as her plus one, it would have marked the couple’s first public appearance since their marriage. 

Justin Bieber appeared to be busy updating his Instagram stories from his cozy bed during the course of the event. It seems he was in a rather reflective mood that evening.

Check out his post below:


