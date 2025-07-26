‘The Boys’ season 5 teases Jared Padalecki in Gen V crossover

The Boys revealed action packed season five teaser trailer at 2025 Comic-Con.

During its panel at Comic-Con 2025 on Friday, the streaming platform Amazon, shared a huge surprise for fans.

After the screening of Gen V trailer, which featured The Boys crossovers and introduced new cast members, the streaming platform shared the first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of The Boys.

As per the Entertainment Weekly, the teaser followed a similar structure, that is, a series of dramatic shots all rapidly cut together, with a few stirring lines of dialogue thrown in the mix.

However, this time, there was a twist. As the teaser scenes flashed by, fans got the first look at Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, flashing a smile in his undisclosed role.

In the trailer, fans also saw Padalecki's Supernatural series partner in crime, Jensen Ackles, returning as Soldier Boy. He is still locked in cryogenic slumber, still watched over by Homelander (Antony Starr).

As shown in season four final, most of the main members of The Boys, Hughie (Jack Quaid), MM (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), were all captured by Homelander's super cronies .

During Gen V panel, showrunner Michele Fazekas teased that the spinoff's season would feature cameos from several The Boys characters, to explain what happened to some of them since then.

The trailer also showed the gang getting back together, including Karl Urban's newly super-charged Butcher and Erin Moriarty's Starlight.

Some of the Gen V characters are coming along for the ride. The Boys track down blood-bender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and the gender-shifting Jordan Li (London Thor portrays Jordan's female form in the footage), who watches cautiously from the porch of some house.

The Boys season 5 finished filming and will likely premiere in 2026 on Amazon's Prime Video. Gen V season 2's first three episodes premiere September 17.