'Man of Steel' writer Zack Snyder supports 'Superman' amid backlash

James Gunn's 'Superman' stars David Corenswet in the lead role

Zack Snyder, writer of film Man of Steel, has shared his two cents about James Gunn’s 2025 Superman.

David Corenswet starrer has been controversial since the release of its first look.

Amid all the backlash, Snyder seems to support the film as he confessed that he “really liked it.”

“People always assume that because I did The Dark Knight, I wouldn’t like The Batman, but I really enjoyed it", he stated.

According to the 59-year-old filmmaker, as the generations evolve, there is a need of formulating the superhero character according to the peers.

When asked about his opinion about the new DC movie, Zack told CinemaBlend, “Each generation gets the Superman they need. It felt like the pendulum with Man of Steel.”

“Obviously that was a much darker grounded version, and, and we’re in a very different place, and I love that just the tagline that ‘Kindness is punk rock.”

Meanwhile, he further praised David’s depiction of the Superman and expressed amazement on the use of Krypto.

“I think that [David] Corenswet is incredibly appealing. I never would have thought to use Krypto, and Krypto was delightful”, said Synder.

Gunn’s action sci-fi features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.