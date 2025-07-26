Johnny Depp joins Alice Cooper for ‘Paranoid’ Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance during Alice Copper’s gig to honour Ozzy Osbourne who breathed his last at the age of 76.

On Friday, July 25, Vincent Furnier, more popular by his stage name Alice Cooper, shared the London’s O2 Arena stage with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The duo delivered an electrifying rendition of Black Sabbath’s song Paranoid as a tribute to the rock band’s late frontman.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory lead set the stage on fire by rocking his guitar to a medley of songs.

Meanwhile Cooper, 77, shared the grief of the legendary singer’s death with the concert goers, saying, "Well, we all know that time is going to take us rockers, but when the giants fall, it's really hard to accept."

"The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight," he added. "Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon."

For the unversed, Ozzy, known as Prince of Darkness, passed away on Tuesday, July 22, just weeks after he performed live for the final time on stage with Black Sabbath during the farewell tour.