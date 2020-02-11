Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox make Oscars winner Laura Dern's night memorable

Jennifer Aniston, who missed out on the 92nd Academy Awards, celebrated with Oscars winner Laura Dern at star studded after party hosted by Netflix in West Hollywood, California.



Jennifer, Courteney and Laura twinned in black for the night as they rejoiced the moments. The Morning show stars - Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon - did not make an appearance at the Hollywood's biggest awards show on Sunday.

Jennifer, along with Courteney, celebrated the night with Marriage Story winner Laura Dern who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.



Courteney looked gorgeous in an off shoulder plain black dress and black shoes, Jennifer Aniston opted for a simple black LBD, with nude stilettos and a sleek hairdo.

The 'Friends' stars looked impeccable for the night out. They were also seen posing with Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka.