Bella Hadid puts her washboard abs on a show, leaves fans stunned

Bella Hadid is one of the A-listers of the runway and the supermodel has now taken everyone by surprise after unveiling her enviable washboard abs.



Showing off her toned body to the world, Bella Hadid dropped jaws as she walked down the runway at the Brandon Maxwell's New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

Bella, 23, gave everyone a run for their money when she showcased her abs in two gorgeous ensembles during the fashion show.

She started off the evening in a cropped black knit top which bared her abs, arms and chest, pairing it off with a full skirt and a knit beanie.

Next, she wore a more edgy outfit, and stepped out in a shimmery black bra and sparkly silver pants.

The supermodel turned heads with her chic looks on the runway, making her fans swoon over how beautiful she looked.